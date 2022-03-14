Tyra Biosciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TYRA stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

