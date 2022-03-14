U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of USAU opened at $9.11 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.