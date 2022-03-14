U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of USAU opened at $9.11 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.