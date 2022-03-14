U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

USWS stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

