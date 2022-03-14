UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,803. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.22 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

