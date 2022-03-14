UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,208 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

