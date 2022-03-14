UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 88,225 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

