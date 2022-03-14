UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

