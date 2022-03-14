UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $278.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.01. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

