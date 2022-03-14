UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,388,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

