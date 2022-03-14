UBS Group AG Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.20 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

