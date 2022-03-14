UBS Group AG Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,599,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after buying an additional 948,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

