Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.