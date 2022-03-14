Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after buying an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

