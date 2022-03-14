Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 120,921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

