Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $4.66 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and $19.33 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00011988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00174024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00362648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007818 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

