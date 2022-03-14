Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $43.95 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

