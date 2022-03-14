Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.
UL opened at $43.95 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
