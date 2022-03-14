United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ UNFI opened at $35.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.
