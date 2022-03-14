United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS USBL remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. United States Basketball League has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

United States Basketball League, Inc is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Milford, CT.

