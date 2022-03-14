United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS USBL remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. United States Basketball League has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
About United States Basketball League (Get Rating)
