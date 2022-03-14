Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE UHS opened at $150.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

