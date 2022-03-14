Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC:UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.