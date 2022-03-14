UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 407,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,336. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
