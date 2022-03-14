Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 156.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

