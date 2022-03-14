Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.01

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 36844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

