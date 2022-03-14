Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.
Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.
Several brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.