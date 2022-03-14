Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

