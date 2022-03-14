Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON – Get Rating) is one of 930 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5723 20130 42547 829 2.56

Vallon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.35%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -4.92 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -0.84

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. It also develops ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of Ritalin. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

