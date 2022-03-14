VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stake Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,197,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period.

MOO stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.94. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

