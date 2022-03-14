VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 253,250 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

