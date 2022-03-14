Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.80 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

