Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.61

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 18568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

