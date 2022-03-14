Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

