Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.