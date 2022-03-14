Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $5.59 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $13,441.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00014076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

