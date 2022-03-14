Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 164,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

