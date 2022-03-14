Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.