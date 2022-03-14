Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.