Veriti Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.88. 75,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,352. The stock has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

