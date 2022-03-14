Veriti Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.62. 35,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

