Veriti Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

