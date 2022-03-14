Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.27. 712,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,309,105. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

