Veriti Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.06. 104,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

