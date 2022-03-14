VestChain (VEST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

VestChain (VEST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. VestChain has a market cap of $4.68 million and $9.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104536 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.