Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

CKSNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

