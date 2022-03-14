Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 10272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,076,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

