VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

