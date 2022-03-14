Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 105,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 214.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

