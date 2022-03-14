Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.71 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29. The company has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

