Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.