Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 375.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

