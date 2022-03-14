Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 415 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PULS opened at $49.18 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.