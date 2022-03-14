Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

CPG opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.